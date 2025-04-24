Police establishing circumstances of shooting in car park in Podil district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the morning of 24 April, a shooting took place in the Podil district of the capital. Police are establishing the circumstances.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Police.

"Information about the shooting was received today around 10 o'clock. It has been preliminarily established that a conflict arose between two men in the car park, during which one of them fired a shot," the statement said.

The investigative team of the territorial unit and patrol police crews immediately arrived at the scene.

All the participants in the incident have been identified, law enforcement officers are working at the scene, and the issue of legal classification is being resolved.





