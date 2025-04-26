Russian forces struck high-rise building in Kamianske with drone: man was killed and child was among wounded (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, 26 April 2025, Russian troops attacked Kamianske, Dnipro region, with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure again.

"An enemy drone hit a nine-storey residential building. The apartments are burning. All services are at the scene. Preliminary, there are three victims. Among them is a child," emphasised Lysak.

See more: Two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy shelling: one person was killed, five were injured, and damage was reported. PHOTOS (updated)

Later, Lysak clarified that a total of 3 apartment buildings and 6 cars were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

"Unfortunately, a man was killed. Four people were injured. An 11-year-old girl and three women, one of whom is in serious condition," the statement said.









According to the RMA, there are consequences in the Dniprovskyi district as well.

"A man was wounded, he will be treated on an outpatient basis. There were several fires. Enterprises were damaged, a building that was not in use was destroyed," Lysak said.

It is also noted that in the evening, the Russian army launched FPV drone attacks on the Mezhova district of the Synelnykove direction.

A man was injured. Fires broke out. In particular, the fire destroyed an excavator.

In the morning, the enemy hit the Marhanets district of the Nikopol direction with a kamikaze drone. The people survived.