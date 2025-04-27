In morning, enemy aircraft struck Kherson, injuring woman. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On 27 April, in the morning, Russian aircraft once again struck Kherson.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
Two multi-storey buildings, a private house and a medical facility were damaged as a result of the "arrival".
Preliminary, one person was injured. An 82-year-old woman with a mine-blast injury was taken to hospital. Doctors are currently examining her and providing her with the necessary assistance.
