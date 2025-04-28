Two men died while trying to dismantle abandoned self-propelled artillery system in Kharkiv region, - National Police.. PHOTOS

Two men were killed near the village of Mala Komyshuvakha, Izium district, Kharkiv region, while trying to dismantle a self-propelled artillery system left over from the occupation of the area by Russian troops.

This was reported by the communication department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.





According to preliminary data, one of the men began to cut the barrel of the system with a welding machine, which detonated an artillery shell. The explosion caused fatal injuries to both men, born in 1988 and 1964.

The police opened a criminal investigation under Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, labelled as an 'accident'.

Law enforcers remind of the danger of handling explosive devices, especially in areas affected by hostilities.

