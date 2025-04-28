ENG
Two Russian stormtroopers on quad bikes are blown up in air after hitting anti-tank mines. VIDEO

Two Russian ATV stormtroopers almost simultaneously hit anti-tank mines during the attack and were eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the moment of the explosions was posted on social media.

"The explosion of two Russian assault quad bikes' stormtroopers on anti-tank mines in the Kursk region," the video caption reads.

Author: 

Russian Army (9017) explosion (1515) bike (11) Kursk (738)
