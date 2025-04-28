Russian shelling damages church of UOC in Shostka. PHOTOS

On the night of 28 April, Russians launched an air strike on the city of Shostka, Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the UOC Information Centre.

Photos of the damaged Church of the Nativity in the city of Shostka, Sumy region, have been posted online, the UOC Information Centre reports, citing the Information and Education Department.

As a result of the enemy shelling, the church building was damaged: windows were smashed, walls and icons were destroyed.

According to available information, the destruction was caused by a blast wave.

As a reminder, on the night of 28 April, the Russian army conducted an air strike on the territory of the Shostka city territorial community: houses and cars were damaged