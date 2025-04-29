Rape of pregnant woman, abduction, and torture: two Russian servicemen sentenced to 12 years in prison – Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have secured the conviction of two Russian army servicemen for committing war crimes in Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

The convicted individuals are soldiers of the 6th Tank Regiment of the 90th Tank Division of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. In March 2022, during the temporary occupation of a village in the Kyiv region, they, along with other servicemen, abducted a local resident, subjected him to torture, tied him up, and held him in a cellar, forcing him to perform hard labor. The victim managed to escape after four days.

In addition, Russian soldiers raped a pregnant woman, resulting in the loss of her child. They also used violence, robbed and intimidated three other civilians, threatening them with weapons.

The court found them guilty of violating the laws and customs of war (Article 28(2), Article 438(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced them to 12 years in prison.

The case was considered in absentia. The sentence will begin from the moment the convicts are detained. The pre-trial investigation was conducted by the Main Investigation Department of the National Police.

