Rescuers extinguish fire at an educational facility after Russian shelling in Sumy region. PHOTO
A fire broke out in Konotop district as a result of Russian shelling. Rescuers extinguished the fire under repeated fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
"Russian forces shelled a border village in Konotop district. Non-residential buildings were damaged, including an educational facility where a fire broke out. During firefighting efforts, the enemy launched a second attack. The rescuers managed to take shelter in time. No casualties were reported. Once the situation stabilized, the fire was extinguished," the statement said.
