Rescuers extinguish fire at an educational facility after Russian shelling in Sumy region. PHOTO

A fire broke out in Konotop district as a result of Russian shelling. Rescuers extinguished the fire under repeated fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Russian forces shelled a border village in Konotop district. Non-residential buildings were damaged, including an educational facility where a fire broke out. During firefighting efforts, the enemy launched a second attack. The rescuers managed to take shelter in time. No casualties were reported. Once the situation stabilized, the fire was extinguished," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy has increased number of attacks on border and started using drones more often - SBGS