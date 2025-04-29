ENG
News Photo Shelling of the border of Sumy region
Rescuers extinguish fire at an educational facility after Russian shelling in Sumy region. PHOTO

A fire broke out in Konotop district as a result of Russian shelling. Rescuers extinguished the fire under repeated fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Russian forces shelled a border village in Konotop district. Non-residential buildings were damaged, including an educational facility where a fire broke out. During firefighting efforts, the enemy launched a second attack. The rescuers managed to take shelter in time. No casualties were reported. Once the situation stabilized, the fire was extinguished," the statement said.

Consequences of shelling in the Konotop district

