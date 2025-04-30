Russian shelling on Sumy region leaves two injured – Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTO

On 30 April, at around 4:40 p.m., the occupiers, according to preliminary data, shelled the civilian infrastructure of the Mykolaivka community of Sumy district with artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of the enemy's attack, a 38-year-old and a 62-year-old civilian man were wounded.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Sumy District Police Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Sumy Region.

