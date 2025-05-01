Organizer of scheme detained in Rivne region for helping conscripts evade military service using fake medical documents. PHOTOS

Scheme organizer detained for using personal ties to influence District TCR and SS (Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support) officials and medical staff to issue documents on his ineligibility for military service.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

How the offender acted

According to the investigation, for USD 8,000, the suspect offered to issue MMC (Military Medical Commission) certificates of temporary unfitness for military service to persons liable for military service.

He also assisted active servicemen in securing disability status and corresponding medical evaluations that would allow them to continue serving in non-combat roles.

For this purpose, he influenced his acquaintances, officials of the District TCR and the SS and medical staff of one of the hospitals. Several instances of his illegal activity have been documented.

He was detained by law enforcement while receiving part of the agreed payment, in accordance with Article 208 of Ukraine’s Criminal Procedure Code. A preventive measure has now been imposed on the suspect.

Authorities are working to identify all individuals involved in the scheme.









