He defrauded 10 people while raising funds for needs of AFU: pseudo-volunteer was exposed in Sumy. PHOTO

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy District Prosecutor’s Office, a 32-year-old resident of Sumy has been formally charged with defrauding 10 individuals.

This is reported by the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

What kind of scheme did the scammer from Sumy come up with?

Suspect used a fake identity on social media to publish fundraising posts claiming to collect money for wounded soldiers, vehicle purchases or other needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The donations sent by concerned citizens were transferred to bank cards belonging to the suspect’s relatives or acquaintances and were then used for personal gain.

He extorted money from people supposedly for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
How much money did the scammer steal?

It was established that between May of last year and February of this year, the man defrauded 10 individuals out of more than 70,000 UAH.

