Tractor carrying humanitarian aid hits landmine in Kherson region. PHOTOS

In Kherson region, a tractor transporting humanitarian aid hit Russian landmines, damaging the vehicle.

This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

According to reports, a worker from the Tiahynka community was delivering aid — including bread, water, and hygiene supplies — to the village of Burhunka. To avoid detection by Russian drones, he traveled after dark.

At a road junction, the tractor hit Russian "petal" mines. The explosion damaged the tractor and its trailer, but the driver was unharmed.

"Even so, we managed to deliver the humanitarian aid that is important for the population. This is the reality of daily work in the frontline villages of Kherson Oblast. I thank the employee for his courage!" - added the head of the RMA.



