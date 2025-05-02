ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10908 visitors online
News Photo Explosion on mine
793 2

Tractor carrying humanitarian aid hits landmine in Kherson region. PHOTOS

In Kherson region, a tractor transporting humanitarian aid hit Russian landmines, damaging the vehicle.

This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

According to reports, a worker from the Tiahynka community was delivering aid — including bread, water, and hygiene supplies — to the village of Burhunka. To avoid detection by Russian drones, he traveled after dark.

At a road junction, the tractor hit Russian "petal" mines. The explosion damaged the tractor and its trailer, but the driver was unharmed.

Also read: Farmer exploded on explosives in a field in Kherson region: man hospitalised with serious injuries

Tractor carrying humanitarian aid hits a mine

"Even so, we managed to deliver the humanitarian aid that is important for the population. This is the reality of daily work in the frontline villages of Kherson Oblast. I thank the employee for his courage!" - added the head of the RMA.

Tractor carrying humanitarian aid hits a mine
Tractor carrying humanitarian aid hits a mine

Author: 

disruption (168) Khersonska region (2075)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 