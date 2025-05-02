ENG
Man attacks police officers with knives in Odesa: both he and officers hospitalized with injuries. PHOTOS

On May 2, a man armed with two knives attacked police officers at Kulikove Field in Odesa, injuring them. The attacker was also hospitalized with injuries.

This was reported by the police of Odesa region, Censor.NET reports.

The man reportedly charged at law enforcement officers who were on duty maintaining public order, inflicting stab wounds.

To stop the attack and detain the suspect, one of the officers used a service firearm.

Read more: One line of inquiry in attack on journalist Makarov is his professional activity – Zelenskyy

The attacker was hospitalised with injuries. Law enforcement officers were also hospitalised as a result of the stab wounds.

The investigative team is working at the scene. Information was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder of a law enforcement officer).

In Odesa, a man attacked police officers with knives on 2 May
