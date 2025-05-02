Russia carries out massive airstrike on Kupiansk: civilian killed. PHOTOS

After 4:00 p.m. on May 2, Russian forces launched an airstrike on the city of Kupiansk using FABs, killing one man.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor’s Office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

"According to the investigation, between approximately 4:20 and 4:40 p.m. on May 2, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a series of airstrikes on the city of Kupiansk," the statement reads.

Several private homes and outbuildings were damaged in the city.

According to the report, the body of a deceased man was recovered from the rubble of one of the houses. Another man is believed to still be trapped under the debris. Search and rescue operations are being carried out with consideration for the security situation in the city.







Law enforcement officers recovered fragments of an aerial munition from the site where the fatality occurred. Preliminary findings indicate that the Russian army used a FAB-1500 bomb equipped with a unified planning and correction module (UMPK).

Prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, are conducting a range of procedural actions to properly document and investigate war crimes committed by servicemembers of the Russian Armed Forces.