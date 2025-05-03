ENG
Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with drones: houses damaged. PHOTO

Today, on 3 May 2025, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia district with fpv drones.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the blast wave and debris damaged private houses in Bilenke village.

Bilenke after the shelling

Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

