ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11092 visitors online
News Photo
411 0

Russian forces strike enterprise in Synelnykivskyi district: man seriously wounded. PHOTO

On the night of 6 May 2025, Russian troops fired artillery at the Myrivska community of the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, in the morning, the enemy attacked the Marhanets community with a drone. No one was killed or injured.

See more: Three people were wounded as result of shelling in Nikopol district, infrastructure and factory were damaged. PHOTOS

shelling of the Nikopol region
shelling of the Nikopol region
shelling of the Nikopol region

"According to the updated information, two more private houses in Nikopol were damaged as a result of an FPV drone strike in the evening," adds Lysak.

According to him, that night the Russian army attacked the Novopavlivka community in the Synelnykivskyi district. They used GABs. The infrastructure was destroyed.

"The enemy also fired at the area in the morning. Namely, at an enterprise in Ilarionivska community. A man was injured as a result of the morning attack on the Ilarionivska community of Synelnykivskyi district. He was hospitalised. His condition is serious. Doctors are providing all necessary aid," the statement said.

Author: 

Nikopol (698) Dnipropetrovska region (1388) Nikopolskyy district (176) Synelnykivskyy district (54)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 