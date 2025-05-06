Russian forces strike enterprise in Synelnykivskyi district: man seriously wounded. PHOTO

On the night of 6 May 2025, Russian troops fired artillery at the Myrivska community of the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, in the morning, the enemy attacked the Marhanets community with a drone. No one was killed or injured.

"According to the updated information, two more private houses in Nikopol were damaged as a result of an FPV drone strike in the evening," adds Lysak.

According to him, that night the Russian army attacked the Novopavlivka community in the Synelnykivskyi district. They used GABs. The infrastructure was destroyed.

"The enemy also fired at the area in the morning. Namely, at an enterprise in Ilarionivska community. A man was injured as a result of the morning attack on the Ilarionivska community of Synelnykivskyi district. He was hospitalised. His condition is serious. Doctors are providing all necessary aid," the statement said.