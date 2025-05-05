Three people were wounded as result of shelling in Nikopol district, infrastructure and factory were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 5 May, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing injuries and destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, three people were injured in Nikopol district as a result of Russian shelling. These are women aged 43, 65 and 70. They were provided with the necessary assistance.



In general, the enemy targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities, sending UAVs and heavy artillery.

As a result of the attacks, the company's infrastructure and administrative building were damaged. 13 private houses were damaged and another one was set on fire. Seven outbuildings, cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In addition, it was noisy in the Novopavlivka community in the Synelnykove district. The enemy hit it with an unexploded ordnance. The dead wood caught fire, affecting the enterprise and the power line. There were no casualties.











