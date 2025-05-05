Russia fired GABs at food enterprise in Vorozhba: workshop and warehouses were destroyed. VIDEO

In the town of Vorozhba in Sumy region, Russian troops conducted an air strike with guided aerial bombs on a food enterprise in the morning.

This is stated in a video report by "Kordon.media", Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, several GABs arrived there. The workshop and warehouses were destroyed. The cars that were parked there were also destroyed," the story says.

At the time of the strike, there was one employee at the plant who was miraculously unharmed.

In addition, the blast wave damaged about ten residential buildings near the enterprise.

Also on the night of the same day, Russian kamikaze drones attacked another food enterprise in Vorozhba. It sustained serious damage, but according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

As a reminder, residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in Sumy Oblast are urgently being called to evacuate.

