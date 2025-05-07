Stealing money from EU citizens: call centre in Uzhhorod exposed - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine, jointly with the Czech Police, eliminated a fraudulent scheme in the Zakarpattia region, which targeted EU citizens.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

In Uzhhorod, the criminals set up an underground call centre with at least 70 operators. They called foreigners posing as investment consultants and convinced them to invest in "profitable" crypto projects.

As noted, in parallel, the gang's IT specialists created online advertising and fake websites through which users were lured to register in electronic accounts. This allowed the fraudsters to remotely access the victims' devices, hack into their crypto wallets and bank accounts, and then transfer funds to their own accounts.







As a result, the fraudsters illegally seized at least UAH 2 million in cryptocurrency and cash. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones, computers, and other evidence of criminal activity.

Four of the organisers have already been notified of suspicion under Article 190 of the Criminal Code (fraud on a large scale). They are in custody and could face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

