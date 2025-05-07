ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11113 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
290 0

Throughout day, occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: infrastructure was damaged, and fires broke out. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on Wednesday, May 7, Russian forces carried out drone and artillery attacks on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. No casualties were reported.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

"Three dozen attacks targeted Nikopol district throughout the day. Russian forces mostly used UAVs, and several times fired heavy artillery. They terrorized the city of Nikopol as well as settlements in the Pokrov and Marhanets communities," the official said.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian shelling damaged infrastructure, six private houses, three garages, and several civilian cars.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

In the evening, a high-rise apartment in the district centre caught fire due to a drone strike. The fire was extinguished.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russians also struck the Malomykhailivka community in Synelnykove district with an FPV drone. A fire broke out but was quickly contained.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Read more: Russians attack Zhytomyr region with "shaheds": private sector damaged. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13250) Nikopol (701) Dnipropetrovska region (1392) Nikopolskyy district (179) Synelnykivskyy district (58)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 