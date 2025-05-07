Throughout day, occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: infrastructure was damaged, and fires broke out. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on Wednesday, May 7, Russian forces carried out drone and artillery attacks on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. No casualties were reported.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Three dozen attacks targeted Nikopol district throughout the day. Russian forces mostly used UAVs, and several times fired heavy artillery. They terrorized the city of Nikopol as well as settlements in the Pokrov and Marhanets communities," the official said.

Russian shelling damaged infrastructure, six private houses, three garages, and several civilian cars.

In the evening, a high-rise apartment in the district centre caught fire due to a drone strike. The fire was extinguished.

The Russians also struck the Malomykhailivka community in Synelnykove district with an FPV drone. A fire broke out but was quickly contained.

