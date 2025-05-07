Russians attack Zhytomyr region with "shaheds": private sector damaged. PHOTOS
At night, Russian troops attacked Zhytomyr region with strike drones.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vitalii Bunechko, Censor.NET reports.
"The private sector in Zhytomyr district suffered as a result of the Shahed attack. In particular, a fire broke out in an outbuilding, and a blast wave and shrapnel damaged residential buildings. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the incident," the statement said.
The rescuers promptly extinguished the fire and inspected the area for explosives.
