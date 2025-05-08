Russians attacked the Synelnykivskyi and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, woman was wounded. PHOTOS

On the evening of 7 May, Russian invaders attacked the Novopavlivka community of the Synelnykivskyi district with GABs. Artillery and kamikaze drones attacked Nikopol district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"In the evening, the enemy struck Novopavlivska community of Synelnykivskyi district with GABs. A 72-year-old woman was wounded. Four private houses and a grocery store were damaged," the statement said.

The Russian army also hit the Velykomykhailivska community. They used a drone. A private house was damaged. The people survived.

Attacks on the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery continued. The aggressor hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community. There are damages to the territory of the enterprise, a car was damaged. No one was injured.

