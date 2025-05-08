Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and FPV drones: industrial facility and 4 private homes damaged. PHOTOS
On May 8, the Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myrove communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration. Serhiy Lysak.
"During the day and in the evening, Russian forces repeatedly attacked the Nikopol area — the district center, as well as the Marhanets and Myrove communities. They shelled the area with artillery and struck with FPV drones," the statement reads.
Most importantly, no civilians were injured.
According to Lysak, an industrial facility, four private homes, and an outbuilding were damaged.
