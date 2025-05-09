In evening and morning, ruscists attacked Nikopol region with artillery and drones: man was injured.. PHOTOS

In the evening of 8 May and in the morning of 9 May, the occupiers continued to attack the Nikopol district. They used artillery and drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"They targeted Nikopol, Myrivska, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities," the statement said.

An 83-year-old man was injured in the Chervonohryhorivska community. He will be treated at home.

A fire broke out in Nikopol, setting fire to a garage and an outbuilding. Rescuers extinguished the fire. A moped was damaged.

Also 2 other private houses, an outbuilding and power lines were damaged in the area.

In other communities of the region, the night passed without shelling.

