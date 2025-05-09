Shmyhal to Lammy: Russia is not complying with any ceasefire. Pressure on aggressor must be increased. PHOTO

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Lviv with Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy.

Shmyhal said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, they discussed the development of a bilateral strategic partnership, which is envisaged by the centenary agreement signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.

"We are grateful to the UK for its strong support in all areas," Shmyhal said.

They also touched on the situation at the frontline.







"Despite its loud statements, Russia does not adhere to any ceasefire. The enemy is carrying out assault operations and shelling peaceful cities. We call on our partners to increase pressure on Russia to force it to implement a 30-day ceasefire.

Sanctions are an effective tool to put pressure on the aggressor. I thank you for announcing the largest sanctions package against Russia's shadow fleet. We also appreciate the participation in the ERA initiative, which allows us to direct funds secured by the proceeds of Russian assets to the needs of Ukraine and the Armed Forces. The UK remains our reliable ally," the Prime Minister concluded.