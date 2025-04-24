Lammy condemns Russian attack on Kyiv: "These are not actions of man of peace"

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned another massive Russian attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, which claimed the lives of civilians and led to numerous injuries.

He wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Lemmy emphasized that at the time when Ukrainian officials were in London working to establish peace, Russia, under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, was shelling civilians.

"These are not the actions of a man of peace," the British minister said.

Massive Combined Strike on April 24

During the night of April 24, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine using missiles of various types — air-, ground-, and sea-launched — as well as Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones simulating other models.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions were affected.

As of 10:00 a.m. on April 24, at least nine people were confirmed dead and over 100 injured in Kyiv. The consequences of the strike were recorded in five city districts.

In Pavlohrad, the blast wave affected 14 apartment buildings, mostly damaging windows and balconies. Infrastructure facilities were also hit.

In the Zhytomyr region, the combined strike wounded a rescuer and damaged four State Emergency Service vehicles. Several private garages were also damaged, a fire broke out, and the blast wave shattered windows in multiple apartment buildings.

Throughout the night, Russian forces carried out several missile strikes on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones. Two people were injured.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man and a child were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

