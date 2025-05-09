ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8985 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
297 3

Nearly 200 Russian attacks on Sumy region over May 8–9: three killed, seven injured – RMA. PHOTOS

Despite the so-called "ceasefire" declared by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russian invaders continued shelling Sumy region on both May 8 and May 9. Over the course of two days, nearly 200 attacks were recorded across the region. There are fatalities and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

shelling of Sumy region

"No ‘ceasefire’ in Sumy region on May 8 or 9: Russia killed three civilians over two days. Russian forces did not stop shelling Sumy region on either May 8 or May 9. Over the course of two days, nearly 200 attacks were recorded across the region. Strikes were reported in the following communities: Richky, Nova Sloboda, Shostka, Bilopilllia, Vorozhba, Hlukhiv, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, Svesa, and Mykolaivka (rural),"an official stated.

shelling of Sumy region

Seven people were also reported injured as a result of Russian shelling.

The enemy used guided aerial bombs (GABs), Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, artillery, FPV drones, drones carrying VOG grenades, free-flight aerial rockets (FFARs), and missiles to strike communities across Sumy region.

shelling of Sumy region

Over the course of two days, enemy attacks damaged:

  • 39 private houses, one three-story building, and two apartment blocks;

  • a school;

  • two enterprises;

  • two garages;

  • four vehicles;

  • a store;

  • and power lines.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: one person killed and four wounded, including two police officers. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13271) Sumska region (1149)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 