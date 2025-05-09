Nearly 200 Russian attacks on Sumy region over May 8–9: three killed, seven injured – RMA. PHOTOS

Despite the so-called "ceasefire" declared by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russian invaders continued shelling Sumy region on both May 8 and May 9. Over the course of two days, nearly 200 attacks were recorded across the region. There are fatalities and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"No ‘ceasefire’ in Sumy region on May 8 or 9: Russia killed three civilians over two days. Russian forces did not stop shelling Sumy region on either May 8 or May 9. Over the course of two days, nearly 200 attacks were recorded across the region. Strikes were reported in the following communities: Richky, Nova Sloboda, Shostka, Bilopilllia, Vorozhba, Hlukhiv, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, Svesa, and Mykolaivka (rural),"an official stated.

Seven people were also reported injured as a result of Russian shelling.

The enemy used guided aerial bombs (GABs), Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, artillery, FPV drones, drones carrying VOG grenades, free-flight aerial rockets (FFARs), and missiles to strike communities across Sumy region.

Over the course of two days, enemy attacks damaged:

39 private houses, one three-story building, and two apartment blocks;

a school;

two enterprises;

two garages;

four vehicles;

a store;

and power lines.

