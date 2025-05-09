Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: one person killed and four wounded, including two police officers. PHOTOS

Occupants continue to destroy settlements in the de-occupied Kherson region. Yesterday, they attacked Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Poniativka. A 35-year-old woman died as a result of the strike.

In Zmiivka, the Russian military attacked a police car carrying out evacuation measures with a drone. A 54-year-old local resident and two police officers were injured as a result of the explosive drop. All were preliminarily diagnosed with contusions. The injured are not currently in danger of being killed. The vehicle used to rescue the people was damaged.

The Russian military attacked a resident of Beryslav with a drone. The 62-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his face and thigh. The wounded man was evacuated from the danger zone by police officers and taken to the hospital.

Throughout the day, the occupation army carried out FPV strikes on Antonivka.

Komyshany suffered from drone attacks and artillery strikes. A private house and a car were damaged.

A private house was damaged by shelling in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Another residential building was damaged as a result of a UAV drop. A car was damaged by an FPV drone strike.

In the Central district, the occupiers dropped a drone on an apartment building, which was damaged.

