ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14109 visitors online
News Video Russian strikes on Kherson
5 001 32

Two Kherson residents gathered on remains of balcony of destroyed apartment on third floor of high-rise building. VIDEO

A video of two Kherson residents sitting on the remains of the balcony of an apartment destroyed by Russian shelling was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the apartment is located on the third floor of a five-storey building. The men took a table and two chairs there.

See more: Consequences of the evening shelling of Kherson: multi-storey buildings damaged, one person wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Kherson (1147) Khersonska region (2088) Khersonskyy district (195)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 