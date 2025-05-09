Two Kherson residents gathered on remains of balcony of destroyed apartment on third floor of high-rise building. VIDEO
A video of two Kherson residents sitting on the remains of the balcony of an apartment destroyed by Russian shelling was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the apartment is located on the third floor of a five-storey building. The men took a table and two chairs there.
