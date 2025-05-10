ENG
Man was killed in explosion of ammunition in Poltava region: police are investigating circumstances. PHOTO

On the morning of 10 May, a man was killed in the village of Verbky, Kremenchuk district, Poltava region, as a result of a munitions explosion.

This was reported by the communication department of the Poltava regional police, Censor.NET reports.

On 10 May, at around 04:50 a.m., the police received a report of an explosion in the village of Verbky. An investigative team arrived at the scene to establish the circumstances.

According to preliminary information, a munition allegedly exploded on the territory of a private household, killing a local resident born in 1992.

An investigative team, explosives experts, and a forensic expert are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the causes and circumstances of the incident.

