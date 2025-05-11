Aviation, UAVs, MLRS and artillery: Russians struck Zaporizhzhia region more than 360 times in 24 hours. PHOTOS

During the day, the occupiers struck 364 times in 11 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the occupiers attacked the region from aircraft, UAVs of various modifications, MLRS, and artillery.

Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, and Malynivka.

231 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

3 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Kamianske and Novoandriivka.

125 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

Read more: Despite so-called "ceasefire," occupiers continue assault operations in Zaporizhzhia direction – Southern Defense Forces

There were 4 reports of damage to apartments, private houses and non-residential premises. No civilians were injured.





