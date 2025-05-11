Enemy is striking frontline communities in Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: woman has been seriously wounded. PHOTO
Russian troops hit frontline communities in the Zaporizhzhia region with KABs.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, three strikes were made on Pavlivka village.
Residential buildings were damaged. A 75-year-old woman was seriously injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password