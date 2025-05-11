Enemy is striking frontline communities in Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: woman has been seriously wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops hit frontline communities in the Zaporizhzhia region with KABs.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, three strikes were made on Pavlivka village.

Residential buildings were damaged. A 75-year-old woman was seriously injured.