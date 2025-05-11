Occupiers fired on Nikopol district with artillery and drones: houses, farm buildings and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on Sunday, 11 May, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region almost two dozen times. The occupiers fired from heavy artillery and attacked with fpv drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy shelling affected the communities of Myrove, Pokrovka, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka, as well as Nikopol itself.

The Russian shelling damaged the infrastructure and 6 private houses, two of which were engulfed in flames. Two outbuildings, a garage and a car were damaged. A gas pipeline was hit.

There were no casualties or injuries.

In addition, according to the updated information, a social institution was damaged in the area as a result of one of the night shelling.

Air raid alerts were sounded in other areas of the region, but there were no hostile attacks.