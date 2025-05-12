Over past day, enemy has shelled Sumy and Shostka districts most. In morning, it attacked Sumy community with drones. PHOTO

During the day, from the morning of 11 May to the morning of 12 May 2025, Russian troops fired almost 90 times at 33 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the region. Most of the attacks were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Kalchenko.

The enemy actively used MLRS, FPV drones and dropping VOGs from UAVs.

20 MLRS strikes;

40 attacks by FPV drones;

more than 10 of dropping VOGs from UAVs.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed:

in Sumy community, a private car, a private household and a service station were damaged;

a private house and a car were damaged in Bilopilska community;

a private household, a car, a truck, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged in the Vorozhbianska community;

a private house was damaged in the Seredyno-Budska community.

"As a result of Russian shelling of the region, one person was killed and one was injured over the last day.

Yesterday, a resident of the Vorozhbianska community born in 1953, who was hospitalised on 5 May after the GAB explosion, died in hospital.

A resident of Vorozhbianska community born in 1986 was wounded as a result of a UAV strike," Kalchenko said.

On the morning of 12 May, Russians launched two UAV strikes on one of the starosta districts of the Sumy community, said Serhii Krivosheienko, head of the Sumy CMA.

"Private houses and cars have been preliminarily damaged. All relevant services are working at the scene," the statement said.

