Consequences of enemy strikes on Chernihiv region: Russians target civilian infrastructure. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 May, Russian military drones attacked a number of civilian targets in the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Chernihiv region.

In one of the villages of the Snovska community, the attack damaged the building of a local educational institution and its outbuildings. There was no information about any injuries.

According to the report, police are recording the consequences of the attack and documenting the war crime of the Russians. The incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv RMA , said that the school is located just over 10 kilometres from the border with Russia.

"Children study remotely. The attack damaged windows and doors, the roof, and the facade. Fortunately, there were no injuries," Chaus wrote.

