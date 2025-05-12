Russian forces strike energy workers’ vehicle in Sumy region: one person killed. PHOTO

Russian invaders attacked a car of power engineers in Sumy region, which preliminarily resulted in one person's death.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

"An enemy UAV attacked a vehicle of power engineers on the territory of Sumy community. Preliminary, one person was killed.

The consequences of the Russian attack are being investigated. Rescuers are working at the scene," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office later reported that the strike was carried out at around 10:30.

"The enemy attacked a vehicle of 'Sumyoblenergo' JSC with a drone, which was moving through the territory of the Sumy community. As a result of the attack, a 44-year-old driver was killed and three other employees of the company were injured," they said.

