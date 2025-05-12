ENG
News Photo Honouring Armed Forces of Ukraine with awards
Over 110,000 Ukrainian defenders have received state awards during full-scale war – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 110,000 Ukrainians from the Defence and Security Forces have already received state awards.

This was announced on the social network X by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

award ceremony

The Head of State emphasised that it was only a part of the heroism of the Ukrainian people, thanks to which Ukraine managed to regain its rightful place in the world.

"Our task is to consolidate the strength of the Ukrainian people and increase it. Also, to preserve the memory of everything that our people have done to protect Ukraine, of every feat of our people, of every operation of our forces that have largely changed the world history of wars," Zelenskyy stressed.

Zelensky
Zelensky
Zelensky

