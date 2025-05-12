Mother of 72nd SMB soldier Oleksandr Kandaurov received Order of Golden Star and title of Hero of Ukraine, which were posthumously awarded to her son. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented the Order of the Gold Star and the Hero of Ukraine title, awarded posthumously, to the mother of fallen 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) soldier Oleksandr Kandaurov — Maryna Oleksandrivna.

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Thank you to everyone who took the time to sign the petition to honor Oleksandr Kandaurov. A 25-year-old Hero from Monastyryshche, he demonstrated extraordinary combat achievements even among the best volunteer fighters of February 2022. He personally influenced the outcome of many battles, hunted enemy tanks with RPGs and mines, and repeatedly took out Russian professional infantry in close combat. He didn’t have time to start a family. He was his mother’s only son. And today, she received the award for the heroism of the son she raised — a remarkable Hero," Butusov wrote.

Read more: Zelenskyy is asked to award title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to soldier of 72nd SMB Oleksandr Kandaurov

The heroism of Oleksandr Kandaurov was previously detailed by Censor.NET’s editor-in-chief in an earlier article.