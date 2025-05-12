Komarnytskyi and his wife owned 110 apartments in Kyiv luxury developments – media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Former Kyiv City Council member and businessman Denys Komarnytskyi and his wife Iryna owned 110 apartments in prestigious residential complexes in the capital between 2016 and 2018. The properties were reportedly sold very quickly, and the couple could have earned around 440 million UAH from the sales.

This is stated in the investigation by Slidstvo.info, Censor.NET reports.

Journalists suggest that — given previous reports by law enforcement and media alleging Komarnytskyi’s involvement in land allocation schemes for construction in Kyiv — the apartments owned by the Komarnytskyi couple may have been used as a form of payment for such services.

Luxury real estate linked to Kyiv’s so-called "overseer"

According to the investigation, the couple owned 52 apartments in the large residential complex Comfort Town on Kyiv’s left bank, and 48 apartments in the Central Park complex near the Lybidska metro station.

Additionally, Iryna Komarnytska reportedly owned 10 apartments in the premium-class Tetris Hall development.

Comfort Town

Journalists from Slidstvo.Info reviewed extracts from the State Register of Property Rights and found that the apartments in question were sold at lightning speed — within just a few days or weeks.

The peak of buying and selling activity occurred between 2016 and 2018.

Tetris Hall residential complex

"Slidstvo.info determined the average price per square metre in Comfort Town and Central Park in the years when the Komarnytskyis were selling their apartments. Housing in these two complexes alone could have brought the couple over UAH 330 million in revenue.

Central Park residential complex

The value of the 10 apartments owned by Iryna Komarnytska in the premium Tetris Hall was calculated by journalists from a certificate of the current estimated value of the real estate in this building. The value of these apartments could have been as high as UAH 110 million. So, in total, it was 440 million hryvnias in revenue.

Relations with Klytschko

In addition, journalists noted that all three residential complexes in which the Komarnytsky family owned housing were built by KAN Development. Its founder, Ihor Nikonov, served as the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration in 2014-2015.

Speaking to journalists, Komarnytska denied that the apartments were a bribe. She called the sale and purchase of housing a "business activity".

When asked by journalists what was the business interest in buying apartments and selling them a few days or weeks later, Komarnitskaya did not answer.

Komarnytskyi's case

As a reminder, on February 6 of this year, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced the exposure of a criminal organization led by Denys Komarnytskyi — a figure featured in investigations by Bihus.Info, and often referred to as Kyiv’s "overseer."

The scheme involved identifying promising land plots and registering property rights — under the names of controlled individuals — for non-existent buildings allegedly located on those plots. These individuals then submitted applications to the Kyiv City Council requesting ownership of the land for the "maintenance" of said structures, thereby bypassing public tenders.

Kyiv City Council deputies and officials from the Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA) facilitated decisions granting these land rights in exchange for bribes — in the form of money and real estate.

According to investigators, as a result of the criminal group’s activities in 2023–2024, land in central Kyiv worth 11.6 million UAH was unlawfully removed from municipal ownership.

Earlier, journalist Mykhailo Tkach reported spotting Denys Komarnytskyi — the so-called "overseer of Kyiv" — in Vienna.

