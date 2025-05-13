Day in Zaporizhzhia: 14 settlements came under enemy fire. In morning, enemy attacked car, leaving one person wounded. PHOTO

Yesterday, on 12 May, Russian invaders struck 454 times at 14 localities in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.

Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes on Novoiakovlivka, Huliaipole and Chervone. Also:

255 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Zhovta Krucha, Lobkove, Kamianske, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

186 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"We received 22 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, outbuildings and cars. No civilians were injured," noted Fedorov.

Russians are once again hunting civilians

On the morning of 13 May, a Russian drone attacked a car in a frontline community in Zaporizhzhia region. A 72-year-old man was wounded in the attack.

