Enemy attacked Sumy region 420 times between May 8 and 11: 4 people were killed and 8 others were wounded

On May 8-11, Russian troops continued to shell populated areas of the Sumy region. Most of all, the Russians attacked Sumy, Shostka and Konotop districts.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, 4 people died as a result of Russian shelling, and 8 others were wounded.

More than 50 private houses, a three-story residential building, dozens of business facilities, a shop, a car, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

The head of the JFO emphasized that the enemy is deliberately attacking energy facilities in the Sumy region.

See more: Russian troops shelled three districts of Donetsk region: five people wounded, numerous damages. PHOTO

This weekend, as a result of Russian strikes, about 3,700 subscribers in the Vorozhbiansk and Bilopil communities were left without electricity. Power engineers quickly restored power supply.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "truce" for May 8-10 in connection with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day truce on May 9 and insists on a 30-day ceasefire as soon as possible.