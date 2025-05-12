Russian troops shelled three districts of Donetsk region: five people wounded, numerous damages. PHOTO
Yesterday, 11 May 2025, Russian troops fired on 3 districts of Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
Pokrovskyi district
Three administrative buildings were damaged in Zolotyi Kolodiaz of the Shakhiv community; an agricultural enterprise was damaged in Novotroitske. One person was injured in Pokrovsk, Leontovychi and Hryshyne; 10 garages were damaged in Rodynske. An enterprise was damaged in Dobropillia.
Kramatorsk district
Two people were wounded in Nove of Lyman community. A house was damaged in Druzhkivka. In Kostiantynivka, 2 private houses, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Bakhmut district
Four houses were damaged in Siversk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password