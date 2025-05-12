Russian troops shelled three districts of Donetsk region: five people wounded, numerous damages. PHOTO

Yesterday, 11 May 2025, Russian troops fired on 3 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Pokrovskyi district

Three administrative buildings were damaged in Zolotyi Kolodiaz of the Shakhiv community; an agricultural enterprise was damaged in Novotroitske. One person was injured in Pokrovsk, Leontovychi and Hryshyne; 10 garages were damaged in Rodynske. An enterprise was damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

Two people were wounded in Nove of Lyman community. A house was damaged in Druzhkivka. In Kostiantynivka, 2 private houses, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.

