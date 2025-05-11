Day in Donetsk region: three wounded, three districts shelled. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region, resulting in one killed and one wounded.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 11 May.

Pokrovskyi district

An agricultural enterprise was damaged in Svyatogorivka of the Dobropillia district. In Myrnohrad, a person was injured and 6 buildings were damaged. Several warehouses were destroyed in the Shakhovka district. In Pokrovsk, a person was injured and a house was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Serhiivka of the Andriivka district, 6 agricultural facilities were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, a person was injured, 4 multi-storey buildings, 6 private houses, 2 power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Three objects were damaged in Illinivka, 14 in Dovha Balka, 7 in Berestka, 5 in Oleksandro-Kalynove, 4 in Yablunivka, and 1 in Pleshchiyivka.

Bakhmut district

Five houses were damaged in Siversk.



As noted, in total, Russians fired 11 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 117 people were evacuated from the front line, including 17 children.



