Day in Donetsk region: seven settlements were under attack, two people were killed and two wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russians fired at the towns of Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Siversk, the villages of Mykolaypillia, Nelipivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Rivne. A total of 2,390 hostile attacks were registered along the frontline and in the residential sector.

Pokrovsk district

A civilian was killed in Rivne of the Myrnohrad district as a result of an enemy drone attack.

Kramatorsk district

In Rai-Oleksandrivka of the Mykolaiv district, 7 houses were damaged.

A civilian was injured and a car damaged in Mykolaiv as a result of a Lancet UAV hit.

Kostyantynivka came under attack from drones and artillery - a person was wounded, 2 apartment buildings and 3 private houses were destroyed.

Bakhmut district

The occupiers shelled Siversk with artillery, killing a man and destroying a private house.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 10 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 170 people, including 25 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

