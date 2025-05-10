Day in Donetsk region: seven settlements were under attack, two people were killed and two wounded. PHOTOS
Yesterday, Russians fired at the towns of Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Siversk, the villages of Mykolaypillia, Nelipivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Rivne. A total of 2,390 hostile attacks were registered along the frontline and in the residential sector.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional administration Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.
Pokrovsk district
A civilian was killed in Rivne of the Myrnohrad district as a result of an enemy drone attack.
Kramatorsk district
In Rai-Oleksandrivka of the Mykolaiv district, 7 houses were damaged.
A civilian was injured and a car damaged in Mykolaiv as a result of a Lancet UAV hit.
Kostyantynivka came under attack from drones and artillery - a person was wounded, 2 apartment buildings and 3 private houses were destroyed.
Bakhmut district
The occupiers shelled Siversk with artillery, killing a man and destroying a private house.
In just 24 hours, Russians fired 10 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 170 people, including 25 children, were evacuated from the frontline.
