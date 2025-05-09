ENG
News Shelling of the Donetsk region
Occupiers attacks on Siversk, Rivne, and Mykolaipillia kill two, injure one in Donetsk region

shelling of Donetsk region

On Friday, May 9, Russian shelling of Siversk, Rivne, and Mykolaipillia in the Donetsk region killed two men and injured another.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Anastasiia Medvedieva, spokesperson for the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Suspilne.

"In the morning, Russian forces struck Mykolaipillia in the Kramatorsk district. A drone hit a civilian vehicle, injuring a 34-year-old driver who sustained shrapnel wounds," she said.

In the village of Rivne, Pokrovsk district, a 73-year-old man was killed by a Russian FPV drone strike.

"The Russian army also shelled the town of Siversk with tube artillery. As a result, a 31-year-old local resident was killed," Medvedieva added.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the commission of another war crime by the occupying forces.

Author: 

shoot out (13271) Donetska region (3768) Bakhmutskyy district (276) Kramatorskyy district (229) Pokrovskyy district (454) Siversk (71) Mykolaypillya (1) Rivne (4)
