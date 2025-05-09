Day in Donetsk region: over two thousand strikes on front line and residential areas, three people wounded. PHOTO
Yesterday, on 8 May, Russian occupiers shelled 5 localities: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and the villages of Mykolaivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.
Pokrovsk district
At 15:15, the Russian military shelled the northern part of Pokrovsk, injuring 2 civilians and damaging a private house.
A private house in Myrnohrad was destroyed by an artillery shell.
Kramatorsk district
A power line was damaged in Cherkaske. A house was damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka of the Mykolaiv community. A person was injured and a car was damaged in Mykolaipillia of Druzhkivka community.
Russians fired two drones at Kostyantynivka, injuring a civilian and damaging an apartment building and a trade kiosk. In Mykolayivka of Kostyantynivka community, 5 private houses were damaged.
Bakhmut district
Four houses were damaged in Siversk.
In just 24 hours, Russians fired 6 times at localities in Donetsk region. 181 people, including 38 children, were evacuated from the frontline.
