Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region in evening and at night, civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with "Grad" multiple rocket launchers and artillery, as well as attacked with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

The enemy hit Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Myrivka communities.

"A private house caught fire. Rescuers put out the fire. We are investigating what other damage the Russians have caused. We are inspecting the area. No one was killed or injured," said Lysak.

