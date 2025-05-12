Russians attacks Nikopol district nearly 20 times with drones and artillery – homes damaged. PHOTO

Throughout May 12, Russian forces continued shelling settlements in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Chervonohryhorivska communities were under attack by the aggressor.

The communities of Nikopol, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, Myrivska, and Chervonohryhorivska came under fire from the aggressor.

The enemy carried out artillery strikes and drone attacks.

As a result of the Russian shelling, two private homes and one utility building were damaged.

No civilian casualties were reported.

See more: Consequences of enemy strikes on Chernihiv region: Russians target civilian infrastructure. PHOTOS

According to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, the enemy attacked Nikopol district about two dozen times during the day.