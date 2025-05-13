ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10949 visitors online
News Photo Justifying Russia’s armed aggression
2 856 15

Justified Russia’s war in Ukraine: in Zakarpattia region two locals are exposed - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has served two residents of Zakarpattia with a notice of suspicion for disseminating publications justifying and denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

SBU exposes two Transcarpathians for justifying Russian aggression
SBU exposes two Transcarpathians for justifying Russian aggression

According to the press service, a resident of Khust district used the "Odnoklassniki" social network, which is banned in Ukraine, to call the temporarily occupied territories "independent republics" and the Russian military "defenders", while accusing Ukrainian soldiers of "destroying civilians".

A resident of Uzhhorod district, in turn, spread narratives of the "Russian world" on Facebook, accused the West of "provoking the conflict" and portrayed Russia as a party that was "forced to defend itself". His posts contained Kremlin propaganda stamps: "genocide in Donbas", "Nazi government in Kyiv", "Ukraine as a puppet of the West" and "war to the last Ukrainian".

SBU exposes two Transcarpathians for justifying Russian aggression
SBU exposes two Transcarpathians for justifying Russian aggression

The examination confirmed that these publications contained signs of justification of aggression. Both defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for up to 5 years in prison with the possibility of confiscation of property.

Read more: Enemy agents preparing Russian missile strikes on Dnipro and Kramatorsk detained - SSU. PHOTO

Author: 

Security Service of Ukraine (3297) Zakarpatska region (221) war in Ukraine (3500)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 