Justified Russia’s war in Ukraine: in Zakarpattia region two locals are exposed - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has served two residents of Zakarpattia with a notice of suspicion for disseminating publications justifying and denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.





According to the press service, a resident of Khust district used the "Odnoklassniki" social network, which is banned in Ukraine, to call the temporarily occupied territories "independent republics" and the Russian military "defenders", while accusing Ukrainian soldiers of "destroying civilians".

A resident of Uzhhorod district, in turn, spread narratives of the "Russian world" on Facebook, accused the West of "provoking the conflict" and portrayed Russia as a party that was "forced to defend itself". His posts contained Kremlin propaganda stamps: "genocide in Donbas", "Nazi government in Kyiv", "Ukraine as a puppet of the West" and "war to the last Ukrainian".





The examination confirmed that these publications contained signs of justification of aggression. Both defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for up to 5 years in prison with the possibility of confiscation of property.

