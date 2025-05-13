Two injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region; homes, enterprise, and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on May 13, Russian forces shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in injuries and damage.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the aggressor used FPV drones and artillery to strike the Nikopol district. Nikopol, Pokrov, Marhanets, and Myrove communities came under fire.



A man was injured in the attacks. He received medical assistance and will continue treatment at home.



Infrastructure was damaged, including a public utility company, a five-story residential building, a private house, and a power line.

The enemy also attacked the Novopavlivka community of Synelnykove district with a kamikaze drone.



A man was also wounded there, he was hospitalised in moderate condition. A car was damaged.







